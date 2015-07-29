14th Annual Casa Cantina Brings Four Days of Music to the Home of Fiesta

Advice

Celebrate Fiesta where it all began as the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and Plus One Events presents Casa Cantina in the courtyard of the historic Casa de la Guerra.

Locals and visitors alike are invited to relax, sip a cold cerveza, margarita or glass of wine and celebrate at the home of Fiesta, Casa de la Guerra in the heart of Santa Barbara, from Wednesday, Aug. 5 to Saturday, Aug. 8, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

When the first modern Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebration was held in 1924, parties and teas in honor of members from early Santa Barbara families were held at Casa de la Guerra.

Casa Cantina, located across the street from De la Guerra Plaza in the heart of downtown’s Fiesta activities, continues the site’s tradition as a place for civic celebrations and special events.

Guests can relax, have a cold drink for a small fee and enjoy live music in the evening in the Casa courtyard.

All proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and the continued restoration of Casa de la Guerra.

SBTHP members receive free admission with a valid membership card.

Admission before 4 p.m. includes entrance to the exhibit at Casa de la Guerra, The Art of Preservation: The Oak Group Remembers Ray Strong. Admission before 5 p.m. includes a free beer and reentrance throughout the day.

The event is all ages until 3 p.m., then it will be 21 years of age and up.

Reserve a veranda table available beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday by emailing [email protected]

For more information call 805.965.0093 or visit www.sbthp.org.

Acts at the Viva La Music stage

Experience some of the best live music in the heart of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, presented by New Noise Santa Barbara. All shows begin at 8 p.m. and end at 12 a.m.

Wednesday, August 5: Spencer the Gardener (CA Indie-Pop/Latin Tinged/Genre Bending Music) with Matt Armor (Americana)

Thursday Victor Vega & The Bomb (Funk/R&B/Soul) with The Traveling Hurtados (Covers/Rock)

Friday, August 7 Day: DJ Sparx; Night: The Upbeat (Ska/Reggae) and Guests

Saturday, August 8 Day: Vincent Zorn (Gypsy Rumba Guitar) Night: The Caverns (Rock) with Omar Velasco (Rock)

Casa Cantina 4-Day Wristband and Viva La Membership can be purchased through Night Out.

About Casa de la Guerra

One of the most important remnants of Santa Barbara's Spanish-Mexican heritage, the Casa has been at the heart of Santa Barbara's history since its construction (1819-1827) by the fifth presidio comandante, José de la Guerra.

The house played an important role in the civic and social life of Santa Barbara well into the twentieth century as the site of regular gala celebrations for family weddings, community gatherings, and visiting government emissaries.

Following the devastating June 29, 1925, earthquake in Santa Barbara, the Casa and neighboring El Paseo served as models for rebuilding parts of downtown Santa Barbara.

Starting in 1990, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation began conducting research to determine the structural history of the Casa, with particular emphasis on its original configuration during the time José de la Guerra and his family resided there, a thirty-year period between 1828 and 1858.

Today the restored home is a museum featuring original furnishings, a history of the De la Guerra family and rotating exhibits.



About Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP)

For over fifty years the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) has worked to protect, preserve, restore, reconstruct and interpret historic sites in Santa Barbara County.

Founded in 1963 by Dr. Pearl Chase and other concerned community leaders, SBTHP operates El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, Santa Barbara’s 18th century birthplace, under a unique agreement with California State Parks.

The State has purchased the building that housed Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens, providing an opportunity to interpret the history of Santa Barbara’s Asian American community in the Presidio Neighborhood.

In 2009, SBTHP signed an agreement with State Parks to manage and develop the Santa Inés Mission Mills, located near the town of Solvang, as a future California State Park.

In 2011, SBTHP was awarded the Trustees’ Emeritus Award for Excellence in the Stewardship of Historic Sites by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

With the help of continuing education programs and exhibits, SBTHP strives to encourage community involvement and foster an appreciation for Santa Barbara County’s distinctive history.

Learn more at www.sbthp.org.

—Christa Clark Jones represents Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.