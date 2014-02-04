$15,000 Challenge Grant Offered to Benefit PathPoint Programs in North County

PathPoint, a nonprofit organization helping people with disabilities and disadvantages live and work as valued members of our communities, has been offered a $15,000 Challenge Grant to be matched dollar for dollar by an anonymous foundation located in North Santa Barbara County.

The Challenge Grant initiative seeks to boost PathPoint programs in North Santa Barbara County, which currently serves 189 people with disabilities and disadvantages.

If PathPoint's supporters can successfully raise $10,000 by February, it will be matched by the foundation. Upon reaching that goal, the foundation will offer an additional challenge grant of $5,000.

In a show of early support, the Los Olivos Rotary Foundation provided a charitable contribution of $800. Joe Sanguinet, Rotary board member, presented the donation to PathPoint President/CEO Cindy Burton and its board members at PathPoint’s board meeting at the corporate office in Santa Barbara.

“We are thankful to Los Olivos Rotary Foundation for the donation and look forward to our community members and partners to help us reach the $15,000 mark,” Burton said.

Interested individuals and parties can donate online through PathPoint’s website by clicking here or send checks to PathPoint head office at 315 W. Haley St., Suite 102, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, or call 805.966.3310 x1027 for more information.

PathPoint offers a full spectrum of services including employment services, independent living services, and community access programs. The Challenge Grant and all other funds the organization receives will go toward programs serving people with cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome and other disorders in PathPoint’s employment, residential and day programs in North Santa Barbara County. These services reinforce the underlying goals of independence and community integration, so that PathPoint participants are able to transition to a more self-sufficient lifestyle.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2014, PathPoint looks forward to continuing its collaborations with employers, public agencies and community-based organizations to ensure that individuals with disabilities and disadvantages are supported on their paths to independence. To participate or to receive more information about programs in Santa Barbara County, please call PathPoint Santa Barbara County VP and Director Alana Walczak at 805.961.9200.

— Stephen Bluett is a publicist representing PathPoint.