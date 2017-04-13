1511 Olive St., Santa Barbara 93101

Location. Style. Quality. Views. This Upper East Mediterranean townhome embodies these characteristics that every buyer seeks. Built in 2003 and virtually free standing, this lives like an elegant home designed brilliantly with Andalucian appointments. Boasting more than 2,200 square feet, this floor plan offers three en-suite bedrooms/bathrooms, plus a powder room on the main level. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with ample space, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. French doors lead out to the multiple patios, which include an outdoor fireplace and private garden area. Sweeping ocean views are showcased from the upstairs bedroom suites. The oversized two-car garage also includes a bonus storage area (currently used as a workout area). Conveniently located just blocks from the Santa Barbara Mission, Roosevelt School and downtown.
List Price: $1,775,000
David Kim
805.296.0662
[email protected]
BRE License #01813897