1511 Olive St., Santa Barbara 93101

Location. Style. Quality. Views. This Upper East Mediterranean townhome embodies these characteristics that every buyer seeks. Built in 2003 and virtually free standing, this lives like an elegant home designed brilliantly with Andalucian appointments. Boasting more than 2,200 square feet, this floor plan offers three en-suite bedrooms/bathrooms, plus a powder room on the main level. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with ample space, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. French doors lead out to the multiple patios, which include an outdoor fireplace and private garden area. Sweeping ocean views are showcased from the upstairs bedroom suites. The oversized two-car garage also includes a bonus storage area (currently used as a workout area). Conveniently located just blocks from the Santa Barbara Mission, Roosevelt School and downtown.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >