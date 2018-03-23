1520 Bolero Drive, Santa Barbara 93108

Look no further as this one-acre estate has it all — architecture, pool, spa, tennis court, mountain views, and close to restaurants, shopping, and Montecito Union School. A truly comfortable home with French doors throughout the L shape that opens to the sunny pool, hot tub and entertaining area. The property is surrounded by a stucco wall, has plenty of parking and a detached three-car garage. A property that offers the lifestyle many seek while being close to all the charm and allure of Montecito.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $3,995,000
Lynn Golden
805.570.5888
BRE License #01259260