1561 San Leandro Lane, Santa Barbara 93108

San Ysidro Ranch in the Hedgerow! This recently remodeled oasis will put you at peace. 1561 San Leandro Lane is a four-bedroom/three-bathroom house with a private one-bedroom/one-bathroom attached guest quarters, making this residence a very flexible floor plan for many lifestyles. Nestled in one of Montecito’s premier locations on a private and serene street located near the famed Miramar Beach, upcoming Rosewood Resort and Lower Village of Montecito, 1561 San Leandro rests on a flat .45 acre lot with a two-car garage in the Montecito Union School District. Both the main residence and guest quarters are equipped with new updates from head to toe! The property has new wood floors throughout, elegant drought tolerant landscaping, a complete Thermador kitchen appliance package, soapstone kitchen countertops, all new doors and windows, new LED recessed light fixtures, and so much more!

