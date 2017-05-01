915 Canyon Ridge Road, Solvang 93463

Situated in the scenic Ballard Canyon area of the Santa Ynez Valley and nestled under a canopy of oaks, sits a rustic retreat on 20+/- acres. Enter through stone gates and wind through mature oaks to the main home comprised of 2,300+/- square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. The main home is surrounded by manicured lush grounds and features a welcoming front porch, rock fireplace, beamed ceilings, warm wood floors and moldings, and a cabin-like ambiance that brings the outdoors in. Adjacent to the main house is a guest house as well as a garage with second-story quarters. There are two barns and an arena as well as eight fenced pastures.
List Price: $1,950,000
