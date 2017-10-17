Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:59 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

15 Men Arrested After Prostitution Sting In Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 17, 2017 | 2:20 p.m.

Fifteen men ranging from ages 22 to 60 were arrested for prostitution-related crimes following a two-day law enforcement operation at a Lompoc hotel, authorities said.

On Sept. 29 and Oct. 13, law enforcement officers from several agencies were involved in the sting which involved placing a notice on an online public website known for prostitution-related advertisements. 

“The advertisement announced the availability of a female willing to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money,” said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. “Once the ad was placed, an undercover detective negotiated with an inquiring person, or 'john,' a sexual act for an amount of money.  

“After the negotiation, the undercover detective gave the person the location of the hotel to meet for the sex act.  Once the person arrived at the location, the person was arrested for solicitation of prostitution,” Hoover added.

Twelve men were arrested for suspicion of soliciting prostitution, including Anibal Santos, 30, of Buellton; Victor Juarez, 38, of Oxnard; Rigoberto Ramirez, 31, of Carpinteria; Lester Keebler, 54, of Lompoc; Mark Kempthorne, 33, of Lompoc; Albert Sicoli, 60, of Santa Ynez; Marcos Flores, 22, of Lompoc; Thomas Lee, 21, of Isla Vista; Randell Gonzales, 56, of Lompoc; Jose Bedolla, 33, of Lompoc; Sergio Lopez, 28, of Lompoc; and Pedro Rico, 60, of Lompoc.

Two Lompoc men, Kenneth Batiste, 35, and Robert Forren, 54, face possession of methamphetamine charges along with solicitation of prostitution charges.

Flavio Gomez, 22, of Santa Maria, was arrested during the Oct. 13 operation when he arrived at the location after negotiating a sex act with a person he believed was under the age of 18, Hoover said.

Gomez was booked at the jail on charges of arriving to meet a minor for a lewd purpose and for solicitation of prostitution.

The operation involved members of the Lompoc Police Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The sting is part of an ongoing effort to combat human trafficking in the county, an effort boosted by a federal grant received in late 2016.

Grant funding helped the agencies collaborate to investigate, prosecute and provide victim services, Hoover added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 