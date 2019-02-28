15 SB Premier Water Polo Players Selected for Olympic Development Program National Championships

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club is sending 15 athletes to compete in the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program's National Championships over the next few weeks.

The athletes will represent the Coastal California Zone at the Boys National Championships this weekend and at the Girls National Championships, March 15-17.

Sammy Arshadi, Hunter Brownell, Adam Coffin, Henry Allen, Jordan Hayes, Sage Brady and Ilia Pilic are on the Boys Coastal California Youth Team; Wyatt Pieretti, Max Eulenhoefer and Landin Romo will represent the Cadet Team, and Charlie Franzen will play for the Developmental Team.

The club members that were selected to participate in the Girls National Championships are Sophie Johnson and Athena Wigo on the Coastal California Cadet Team and Addie Sweeney and Olivia Obando on the Developmental Team.

"We are always proud to see our athletes take the sport to a higher level," said Ryan McMillen, executive director of the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club. "These athletes have made a committed investment through rigorous training, supplemental skills sessions, league play and tournaments, and we are thrilled to see it is paying off.”

The Olympic Development Program identifies and develops athletes to represent USA Water Polo in domestic and international competitions.