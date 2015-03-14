For 15th Year, Barbara Ireland Walk and Run Makes Strides in Battle Against Breast Cancer

Hundreds join benefirt for Cancer Center of Santa Barbara in friendly competition among 5K, 10K and 15K courses

On a glorious winter Saturday, hundreds of participants took to the streets along Santa Barbara’s waterfront for the 15th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer.

The day’s festivities were hosted by Barbara Ireland, her family and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Walkers, runners and cheering sections gathered at Chase Palm Park on East Cabrillo Boulevard for 5K, 10K or 15K versions of the course, which stretched along the waterfront and coastline.

All of the funds raised from event registration fees and pledges will benefit breast cancer research and programs at the Cancer Center, officials said.

Among the programs offered by the Cancer Center are cancer fighting agents available in the community, genetic counseling and patient navigation, which offers patients a consistent care coordinator during their experience with breast cancer.

Click here for more information about the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. Click here to make an online donation.

