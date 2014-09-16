Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:33 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

15th Annual Creek Week Celebration Begins Saturday

By Cameron Benson for the City of Santa Barbara | September 16, 2014 | 12:19 p.m.

The 15th annual Creek Week includes events and activities for all ages throughout Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

Scheduled for Sept. 20-28, Creek Week is an annual celebration of our local watersheds, and an opportunity for community members to learn more about local creeks and the ocean through hands-on activities and volunteer events.

Creek Week festivities will kick off Saturday to coincide with Coastal Cleanup Day, and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 28. This 15th annual event raises awareness of the many ways to enjoy, protect and restore our local watersheds.

Creek Week is coordinated by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, County of Santa Barbara Project Clean Water, the City of Goleta, the City of Carpinteria and UC Santa Barbara with fun and educational events planned and hosted by many community groups and environmental organizations. Included in the weeklong calendar of events will be creek and beach clean-ups, habitat restoration efforts, guided nature walks, film screenings, project tours and more.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, join us at the Brewhouse at 229 W. Montecito St. for a special Creek Week Trivia Night. Test your knowledge of our local creeks and watersheds and win fun prizes. Don’t miss our first official Creek Week beer, the Creek Week Elderberry Wheat.

At 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 26, the Creeks Division will partner with Horny Toad Clothing, Channel Islands Outfitters and Santa Barbara Zoo staff to clean up East Beach near the Mission Creek Lagoon. Community members are invited to join in, and we will meet on the grass just east of Stearns Wharf between the restrooms and the lagoon. Bags and gloves will be provided, as well as light refreshments.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, the Creeks Division will host a tour on the Land Shark, visiting creek restoration and water quality improvement project sites on land, then venturing into the ocean to discuss the upcoming Mission Creek Lagoon and Laguna Creek Restoration Project. Space is limited, $5 RSVP required. Click here to sign up.

For a complete list of Creek Week events, call 805.897.2606, click here or “like” Creek Week on Facebook.

— Cameron Benson is a creek restoration/clean water manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

