1623 Las Canoas Rd, Santa Barbara 93105

The possibilities are endless w/ this spacious 1960s contemporary ranch-style home + pool & pool house on an acre! The 3BR/2BA home and wrap-around deck offer stunning ocean, island & sunset views. Pool house offers a rec room, full bath, and two bonus rooms. The formal living room features vaulted ceilings, picture windows, and fireplace. The kitchen has abundant cabinetry and opens to a breakfast area w/ sliders that lead to the pool. The master bedroom's glass slider takes in the stunning view and gives access to the front deck. Two additional bedrooms offer views and lots of light. The natural grounds feature drought-tolerant plants, fruit trees, and a custom chicken coop. Roosevelt Elementary attendance area and close to Parma Park, Botanic Gardens and the Old Mission.
