1630 Paterna Road, Santa Barbara 93103

Nestled between grand estates, historical sandstone walls, sidewalks with original street lamps, and located on one of the most desirable streets on the Riviera, this stunning property offers romance, vintage charm and relaxed living. Just steps to the El Encanto, Riviera Theatre, and only a short distance to the Santa Barbara Mission and downtown, the home has been lovingly restored while maintaining its nostalgic period. Upon entering the home, one is greeted with an expansive living room that offers Arts & Crafts style detailing, including crown moldings, oak floors, and breathtaking views of city, ocean, harbor and islands. From one airy room to the next, all rooms soak up sunlight from dawn to dusk. An outdoor living and entertainment area includes a spacious covered veranda, outdoor fireplace, a fire-pit, built-in barbecue and an oyster shell bocce ball court. Above the garage is a guest-house studio with a full bathroom and picturesque views that will take your breath away.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >