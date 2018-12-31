1630 Paterna Road, Santa Barbara 93103

Nestled between grand estates, historical sandstone walls, sidewalks with original street lamps, and located on one of the most desirable streets on the Riviera, this stunning property offers romance, vintage charm and relaxed living. Just steps to the El Encanto, Riviera Theatre, and only a short distance to the Santa Barbara Mission and downtown, the home has been lovingly restored while maintaining its nostalgic period. Upon entering the home, one is greeted with an expansive living room that offers Arts & Crafts style detailing, including crown moldings, oak floors, and breathtaking views of city, ocean, harbor and islands. From one airy room to the next, all rooms soak up sunlight from dawn to dusk. An outdoor living and entertainment area includes a spacious covered veranda, outdoor fireplace, a fire-pit, built-in barbecue and an oyster shell bocce ball court. Above the garage is a guest-house studio with a full bathroom and picturesque views that will take your breath away.
Click here for more information about this property.
Doré & O’Neill Real Estate Team
805.947.0608
[email protected]
DRE Licenses #01806890 / #01788156