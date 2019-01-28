1636 Moore Road, Montecito 93108

This stunning 1 story home beautifully blends strong, disciplined lines with the soft & wild organic beauty of its 1.7-acre mountain view setting. The 3 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 4,665± sq. ft. home w/open concept living extends to stunning exterior spaces & creates the ultimate indoor/outdoor lifestyle. An epicurean kitchen is sure to delight chefs & samplers alike. Off the great room, a den w/fireplace & en suite bath can be an additional bedroom. The lavish mountain view master suite, preceded by a luxe family/media rm, features 2 baths & 3 walk-in closets. A bedroom w/exterior access is ideal for staff/gym. Live oaks, serene grounds, a pool & mountain views are meditative & restorative. On a quiet lane in the heart of Montecito, above E Valley & near the Upper Village, this private retreat is in the center of it all!
