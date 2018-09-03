1696 Las Canoas Road, Santa Barbara 93105

Behind a private gate and long driveway sits a two-story custom Craftsman home on approximately 2.57± acres with unobstructed, panoramic and dramatic ocean, island and mountain views. This home offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three fireplaces, a spacious three-car attached finished garage, and has all the amenities of a traditional home, including a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, laundry room and central AC. Located in the Roosevelt School District, close to hiking trails and a short distance to downtown, this custom home on a large parcel offers endless possibilities to expand.
List Price: $2,289,000
Kim M. Shlens, Village Properties Realtors
805.448.2170
[email protected]
BRE License #01431844