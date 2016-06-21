Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:25 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

16 Gauchos Qualified for U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

By UCSB Sports Information | June 21, 2016 | 3:24 p.m.

Sixteen former, current and future UC Santa Barbara swimmers will take part in the 2016 United States Olympic Trials which will get under way Sunday, June 26 in Omaha, Neb.

The Gaucho program will be represented by 10 men's swimmers and six women's swimmers in the event that will determine the members of the U.S. National Team that will take part in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Leading the way among UCSB swimmers will be 2015 graduate Wade Allen, who has qualified to swim in three events: the 50 and 100 freestyle as well as the 100 butterfly.

Here is a complete list of Gauchos participating in the 2016 Olympic Swimming Trials.

Women
Name, UCSB Grad Year,  Event, Competition Date
Haley Herzberg  2020  400 freestyle Mon., June 27
Kimmie Kreuzberger  2015  50 freestyle  Sun., July 2
Carissa Metzcalf  2015  100 breaststroke Mon., June 27
Katie Records  2015 100 breaststroke Mon., June 27
Lauren Vosseler  2015 50 freestyle  Sun., July 2
Andrea Ward  2014  100 butterfly  Sun., June 26

Men
Name, UCSB Grad Year,  Event, Competition Date
Wade Allen  2015  100 freestyle  Wed., June 29
Wade Allen 100 butterfly  Fri., July 1
Wade Allen 50 freestyle  Fri., July 1
Kevin Ferguson  2012  50 freestyle Fri., July 1
Logan Hotchkiss 2019 200 freestyle Mon., June 27
Joe Kmak 2019 100 breaststroke Sun., June 26
Dylan Kubick 2017  200 freestyle Mon., June 27
Kevin Mendoza  2018 100 butterfly Fri., July 1
Chris Nolan  2018  200 butterfly Tue., June 28
Chris Peterson 2012  50 freestyle  Fri., July 1
Yoessef Tibazi 2018 100 butterfly  Fri., July 1
Mason Tittle 2019 100 freestyle  Wed., June 29

