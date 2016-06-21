16 Gauchos Qualified for U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

Sixteen former, current and future UC Santa Barbara swimmers will take part in the 2016 United States Olympic Trials which will get under way Sunday, June 26 in Omaha, Neb.
The Gaucho program will be represented by 10 men's swimmers and six women's swimmers in the event that will determine the members of the U.S. National Team that will take part in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Leading the way among UCSB swimmers will be 2015 graduate Wade Allen, who has qualified to swim in three events: the 50 and 100 freestyle as well as the 100 butterfly.
Here is a complete list of Gauchos participating in the 2016 Olympic Swimming Trials.
Women
Name, UCSB Grad Year, Event, Competition Date
Haley Herzberg 2020 400 freestyle Mon., June 27
Kimmie Kreuzberger 2015 50 freestyle Sun., July 2
Carissa Metzcalf 2015 100 breaststroke Mon., June 27
Katie Records 2015 100 breaststroke Mon., June 27
Lauren Vosseler 2015 50 freestyle Sun., July 2
Andrea Ward 2014 100 butterfly Sun., June 26
Men
Name, UCSB Grad Year, Event, Competition Date
Wade Allen 2015 100 freestyle Wed., June 29
Wade Allen 100 butterfly Fri., July 1
Wade Allen 50 freestyle Fri., July 1
Kevin Ferguson 2012 50 freestyle Fri., July 1
Logan Hotchkiss 2019 200 freestyle Mon., June 27
Joe Kmak 2019 100 breaststroke Sun., June 26
Dylan Kubick 2017 200 freestyle Mon., June 27
Kevin Mendoza 2018 100 butterfly Fri., July 1
Chris Nolan 2018 200 butterfly Tue., June 28
Chris Peterson 2012 50 freestyle Fri., July 1
Yoessef Tibazi 2018 100 butterfly Fri., July 1
Mason Tittle 2019 100 freestyle Wed., June 29