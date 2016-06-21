16 Gauchos Qualified for U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

Swimming

Sixteen former, current and future UC Santa Barbara swimmers will take part in the 2016 United States Olympic Trials which will get under way Sunday, June 26 in Omaha, Neb.

The Gaucho program will be represented by 10 men's swimmers and six women's swimmers in the event that will determine the members of the U.S. National Team that will take part in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Leading the way among UCSB swimmers will be 2015 graduate Wade Allen, who has qualified to swim in three events: the 50 and 100 freestyle as well as the 100 butterfly.

Here is a complete list of Gauchos participating in the 2016 Olympic Swimming Trials.

Women

Name, UCSB Grad Year, Event, Competition Date

Haley Herzberg 2020 400 freestyle Mon., June 27

Kimmie Kreuzberger 2015 50 freestyle Sun., July 2

Carissa Metzcalf 2015 100 breaststroke Mon., June 27

Katie Records 2015 100 breaststroke Mon., June 27

Lauren Vosseler 2015 50 freestyle Sun., July 2

Andrea Ward 2014 100 butterfly Sun., June 26

Men

Name, UCSB Grad Year, Event, Competition Date

Wade Allen 2015 100 freestyle Wed., June 29

Wade Allen 100 butterfly Fri., July 1

Wade Allen 50 freestyle Fri., July 1

Kevin Ferguson 2012 50 freestyle Fri., July 1

Logan Hotchkiss 2019 200 freestyle Mon., June 27

Joe Kmak 2019 100 breaststroke Sun., June 26

Dylan Kubick 2017 200 freestyle Mon., June 27

Kevin Mendoza 2018 100 butterfly Fri., July 1

Chris Nolan 2018 200 butterfly Tue., June 28

Chris Peterson 2012 50 freestyle Fri., July 1

Yoessef Tibazi 2018 100 butterfly Fri., July 1

Mason Tittle 2019 100 freestyle Wed., June 29