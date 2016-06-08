Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:47 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

16 Star Chefs Combine Culinary Talents to Support Youth and Family Services YMCA

James Sly of Sly’s in Carpinteria; Carolyn Williams and Tammy Kronen, Youth and Family Services board members and event committee members; and Vincent Vanhecke of the Valley Club of Montecito gather at Youth and Family Services YMCA’s 17th Annual “Reaching for the Stars” event. Click to view larger
James Sly of Sly’s in Carpinteria; Carolyn Williams and Tammy Kronen, Youth and Family Services board members and event committee members; and Vincent Vanhecke of the Valley Club of Montecito gather at Youth and Family Services YMCA’s 17th Annual “Reaching for the Stars” event. (Youth and Family Services photo)
By Amy Bernstein for Youth and Family Services YMCA | June 8, 2016 | 1:45 p.m.

Sixteen highly acclaimed local chefs came together to prepare extraordinary cuisine for the 160 guests who attended Youth and Family Services YMCA’s sold-out “Reaching for Stars” event May 25 at the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club, which raised more than $66,000 for vital programs for local youth.

Local wineries and brewers donated their fine wine and beer to be paired with the gourmet food, and at the start of the event, several vintners poured tastings to accompany hors d’oeuvres.

Youth and Family Services Executive Director Lynn Karlson addressed attendees as they sat down for the five-course dinner.

Karlson described the four programs of Youth and Family Services YMCA: My Home, which offers supportive housing for homeless young adults ages 18-23; Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, which provides a trusted refuge for vulnerable youth; Support and Outreach Services, which assists youth and young adults (ages 10-24) who find themselves living on the streets or being at-risk of homelessness; and the St. George Family Youth Center, which provides quality after school programs, leadership, enrichment and recreational opportunities for youth in Isla Vista.

Karlson then introduced Maggie Cabrera, a past resident at Noah’s Anchorage, who shared her inspiring story.

Cabrera first became familiar with Youth and Family Services YMCA at 16 years old. Because of family circumstances, she was homeless, sleeping on floors or in the back of a car, when she met Youth and Family Services staff, who helped her receive shelter, meals and other supportive services at Noah’s Anchorage.

Cabrera continues to utilize the drop-in center run by Support and Outreach Services.

“The staff who work at Youth and Family Services YMCA don’t just stick to their job description, they genuinely care,” the 21-year-old said of her experience. “They looked out for me and my well-being when many adults in my life could not.”

The audience gave a standing ovation when Cabrera informed them she graduated with honors from Santa Barbara City College and is one of the 14 percent of applicants accepted to UC Berkeley this fall.

Following the meal consisting of fine foods such as foie gras torchon, smoked duck and goose rillettes, port-braised short rib au jus and delectable cheeses and desserts, the star chefs took the stage.

Led by Vincent Vanhecke of the Valley Club of Montecito, the chefs worked in teams to create the culinary masterpieces enjoyed by the guests throughout the evening.

Each chef was recognized with a special plate hand-decorated by a youth who has benefited from Youth and Family Services YMCA.

Participating chefs included Michael Blackwell (Chef Blackwell), Jean-Michel Carre, (Chocolats du CaliBressan), Pete Clements (Cook Better Live Better), Christine Dahl (Christine Dahl Pastries), Jessica Foster (Jessica Foster Confections), Michael Hutchings (Michael’s Catering), Becca Iglesias and her team (C’est Cheese), Grant MacDonald (Four Seasons Biltmore), Greg Murphy (bouchon), Stephanie Rapp (SBCC School of Culinary Arts), David Rosner (Wine Cask), James and Annie Sly (Sly’s), Mossin Sugich (Santa Barbara Yacht Club), Vincent Vanhecke (Valley Club of Montecito), Jamie West (Chef West Production) and Eric Widmer (La Cumbre Country Club).

Participating wineries and brewers included Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, The Brander Vineyard, Ca’ Del Grevino, Fess Parker Winery, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Grassini Family Vineyards, Lucky Dogg Winery, Oreana Winery, Rancho Sisquoc Winery, Sagebrush Annie’s, Touring and Tasting, Westerly Wines and Zaca Mesa Winery.

Event sponsors included Star Sponsors Marilyn & Steven Gutsche; Table Sponsors Ann Jackson Family Foundation, The Whimsie Fund (Wendy & Harry Atterbury) and The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians; Patron Sponsors BB&H Benefit Designs, Hutton Parker Foundation, Montecito Bank & Trust, Doyle-Morgan Structural Engineering (Phileen & Morgan Jones), The Storage Place, Venoco Inc.; and Individual Sponsors Bryant and Sons, Ltd., Jordano’s Inc., Anna & David Grotenhuis, Sally Irving & Michael Cook, Marsha & Al Roberson, Lynn & Roger Karlson, Ventura Rental Party Center and Carolyn & Bob Williams.

To make a donation to Youth and Family Services YMCA, contact Lynn Karlson at 805.569.1103 x32 or [email protected] or visit ciymca.org/youthandfamilyservices.

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Youth and Family Services YMCA.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 