Teen Girl Severely Burned in Orcutt Home Fire

Four other people, including three children, escaped unhurt from blaze in Foxenwoods neighborhood

At least one person — a 16-year-old girl — was critically injured Tuesday afternoon when a fire started in an Orcutt home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 3:45 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at a residence in the 4500 block of Edenbury Drive in the Foxenwood neighborhood area, Capt. Paul Christensen said.

Upon arrival, crews found a 16-year-old girl with burns on 90 percent of her body on the lawn in front of the two-story residence, which was “well-involved” in fire, Christensen said.

The teenage victim was transported via CALSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries.

Christensen said a man and three boys – ages 6, 8 and 10 – were able to escape the blaze through a bedroom window after they were alerted by a smoke detector.

“They were all uninjured,” he said.

The man was attempting to re-enter the home to rescue the girl when he saw the teen emerge from a second-story window and onto the roof, where she jumped to the lawn, Christensen said. He doesn’t believe there are any additional victims.

County and Santa Maria Fire crews launched “an aggressive attack” and contained the blaze within 20 minutes of arrival.

Firefighters were still searching the residence early Tuesday evening and working on hotspots in the attic and on the walls, he said.

Investigators were on scene working to determine the cause of the fire and where it may have originated.

Christensen said it was too early to estimate the cost of the damages, but noted that both the first and second floors were damaged.

