Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:03 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Teen Girl Severely Burned in Orcutt Home Fire

Four other people, including three children, escaped unhurt from blaze in Foxenwoods neighborhood

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 25, 2013 | 5:06 p.m.

At least one person — a 16-year-old girl — was critically injured Tuesday afternoon when a fire started in an Orcutt home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 3:45 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at a residence in the 4500 block of Edenbury Drive in the Foxenwood neighborhood area, Capt. Paul Christensen said.

Upon arrival, crews found a 16-year-old girl with burns on 90 percent of her body on the lawn in front of the two-story residence, which was “well-involved” in fire, Christensen said.

The teenage victim was transported via CALSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries.

Christensen said a man and three boys – ages 6, 8 and 10 – were able to escape the blaze through a bedroom window after they were alerted by a smoke detector.

“They were all uninjured,” he said.

The man was attempting to re-enter the home to rescue the girl when he saw the teen emerge from a second-story window and onto the roof, where she jumped to the lawn, Christensen said. He doesn’t believe there are any additional victims.

County and Santa Maria Fire crews launched “an aggressive attack” and contained the blaze within 20 minutes of arrival.

Firefighters were still searching the residence early Tuesday evening and working on hotspots in the attic and on the walls, he said.

Investigators were on scene working to determine the cause of the fire and where it may have originated.

Christensen said it was too early to estimate the cost of the damages, but noted that both the first and second floors were damaged.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 