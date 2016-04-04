Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:52 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

16th Annual Barrett Conference for Women to Explore ‘Living Deeply’ With Marilyn Schlitz

By Shawne Mitchell for La Casa de Maria Retreat Center | April 4, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

Marilyn Schlitz

The 16th Annual Barrett Conference for Women will be held April 29 through May 1, 2016, at La Casa de Maria Retreat Center, which is located at 800 El Bosque Road in Santa Barbara.

Titled “Living Deeply: The Art and Science of Transformation,” the conference will feature world-renowned scientist, researcher, anthropologist and author Marilyn Schlitz, Ph.D.

This experiential retreat will help participants tap into their deepest inner wisdom, heighten awareness and expand their capacity to live more fully, deeply and joyfully.

They will learn the 5 Dimensions of Transformative Practice, a change model developed by Schlitz out of two decades of research and consciousness transformation that will support attendees in growing and prospering in their life and work.

The program includes evidence-based practices grounded in the latest sciences, including transformative exercises, lectures, short videos and group discussions. There also will be a viewing of Marilyn’s new film: Death Makes Life Possible.

In the retreat, participants will explore the following topics:

» Experiencing how world views, beliefs and other factors are unconsciously influencing the lives of women and global citizens

» Refining internal guidance systems and building internal capacities and habits to manage the outer challenges of our lives

» Fine-tuning those qualities that define the most authentic self

» Developing communication and relationship skills to successfully handle emotions and difficult situations

Marilyn Schlitz is a social anthropologist, researcher, award-winning writer and charismatic public speaker, who serves as president emeritus and senior fellow at the Institute of Noetic Sciences.

Additionally, she is a senior scientist at the California Pacific Medical Center, where she focuses on health and healing, and board member of Pacifica Graduate Institute in Santa Barbara.

For more than three decades, Schlitz has been a leader in the field of consciousness studies. Her research and extensive publications focus on personal and social transformation, cultural pluralism, extended human capacities and mind-body medicine.

She has a depth of leadership experience in government, business and the nonprofit sectors. Her broad and varied work has given her a unique ability to help individuals and organizations identify and develop personal and interpersonal skills and capacities needed by 21st-century leaders.

Her books include Consciousness and Healing: Integral Approaches to Mind Body MedicineLiving Deeply: The Art and Science of Transformation in Everyday Life and Death Makes Life Possible.

She also wrote and produced the feature film Death Makes Life Possible, which has appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Network, with medicine advocate and new age guru Deepak Chopra.

Schlitz is currently creating enrichment programs for life-long learning and health professionals.

— Shawne Mitchell is a marketing and volunteer coordinator at La Casa de Maria Retreat Center.

