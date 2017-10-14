Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival Serves Up Fresh Food, Free Boat Rides

16th annual festival draws thousands of visitors to waterfront to enjoy the bounty of the ocean, and so much more

The Double Dolphin provided free boat rides, as well. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The 16th annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival featured dockside tours of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Kayakers take advantage of the sunny weather and calm waters. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Paella was a popular dish to eat — and to watch being prepared — at the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Passengers and crew wave from the Spirit of Dana Point during Saturday’s Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in collaboration with the Ocean Institute offered free sails throughout the day. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara sea urchin diver Harry Liquornik has urchin ink stains on his hands. For nearly seven hours Saturday, Liquornik and uni diver Stephanie Mutz were cracking open and cleaning the high-quality spiny delicacies for hungry customers at the 16th annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival.

“I’ve been fishing for 32 years — right out of school — my summer job turned into a career,” Liquornik said. “I’ve always done urchin, but also fished for salmon in Alaska. A lot of us are specialized.”

The two uni divers, alongside a handful of staff, served up about 800 fresh purple sea urchins harvested off of Santa Rosa Island. People lined up to taste the creamy, custard-like orange meat.

“Festival day is a big bonus for everybody and a lot of fun,” Liquornik said.

Thousands of visitors and locals attended the Saturday’s festival to munch on sustainable, local seafood and explore the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Crowds formed around food vendor booths serving oysters, mussels, crab, clam chowder, fish tacos, seafood paella and more.

A vendor market on the west end of the harbor featured live music, apparel, and arts and crafts.

The festival’s music lineup included Spencer the Gardener, Fish and the Seaweeds and Cold Shot.

More than 100 fishermen bring in approximately 10 million pounds of seafood annually at the harbor, adding $30 million to the local economy, according to the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.

Around 14,000 people strolled through the marina over the course of the seven-hour festival, according to Dominique Samario, a department spokeswoman.

The gathering was sponsored by the Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara Inc., the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants’ Association, community partners and volunteers.

People of all ages took advantage of the clear skies and warm weather by enjoying free rides aboard the tall ship Spirit of Dana Point, the Santa Barbara Sailing Center’s Double Dolphin and Azure Seas, a 70-foot yacht.

The Harbor Patrol hosted fire demonstrations, and people could also tour the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin.

Admission to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum was free.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the Santa Barbara City College Marine Diving Technology Department were among the boating and environmental organizations that set up educational booths on the docks and walkways of the marina.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.