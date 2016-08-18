With a freshly minted No. 16 preseason NAIA ranking, Westmont women's volleyball opened the season a pair of wins at the Biola Summer Slam. The Warriors posted a 25-21, 25-14, 25-19 sweep over No.8 Eastern Oregon before clamming a 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 win over Great Falls (Mont.).
Against Eastern Oregon (1-1), Taylor Beckman and Libby Dahlberg led the way with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Dahlberg added a solo block and three block assists to help shut down the Mountaineers, limiting themn to a .132 team attack percentage. Westmont tallied a .281 attack percentage. Samantha Neely added nine kills and former San Marcos standout Emma Harrah had six. Setter Alexa Nestlerode had 16 assists.
Jessica McCann and Beckman tallied 10 kills each for Westmont in the sweep of Great Falls (0-2). McCann posted an attack percentage of .500, committing just one error in 18 attempts. Dahlberg added nine kills and five blocks. As a team, the Warriors out hit the Argonauts by 200 percentage points (.282 to .082). Westmont tallied nine blocks over the three sets.
Westmont will continue play in the Biola Summer Slam against Montana Tech (2-0) and No. 11 College of Idaho on Friday.
16th-Ranked Westmont Volleyball Opens With 2 Wins at Biola Summer Slam
With a freshly minted No. 16 preseason NAIA ranking, Westmont women's volleyball opened the season a pair of wins at the Biola Summer Slam. The Warriors posted a 25-21, 25-14, 25-19 sweep over No.8 Eastern Oregon before clamming a 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 win over Great Falls (Mont.).
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Michelle Malkin: Return of the Feckless Chick-Fil-A-Phobes - April 18, 2018 | 9:35 a.m.
- 2. ‘A Man Called Ove’ is Valley Reads April Selection - April 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 3. Judge Rules Thomas Fire, Debris Flow Cases to be Coordinated in LA County Superior… - April 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 4. City Manager to Discuss Election Districts - April 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 5. Dos Pueblos Pins 13-2 Win on Ventura - April 17, 2018 | 11:48 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >