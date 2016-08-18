16th-Ranked Westmont Volleyball Opens With 2 Wins at Biola Summer Slam

College Volleyball

With a freshly minted No. 16 preseason NAIA ranking, Westmont women's volleyball opened the season a pair of wins at the Biola Summer Slam. The Warriors posted a 25-21, 25-14, 25-19 sweep over No.8 Eastern Oregon before clamming a 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 win over Great Falls (Mont.). Against Eastern Oregon (1-1), Taylor Beckman and Libby Dahlberg led the way with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Dahlberg added a solo block and three block assists to help shut down the Mountaineers, limiting themn to a .132 team attack percentage. Westmont tallied a .281 attack percentage. Samantha Neely added nine kills and former San Marcos standout Emma Harrah had six. Setter Alexa Nestlerode had 16 assists. Jessica McCann and Beckman tallied 10 kills each for Westmont in the sweep of Great Falls (0-2). McCann posted an attack percentage of .500, committing just one error in 18 attempts. Dahlberg added nine kills and five blocks. As a team, the Warriors out hit the Argonauts by 200 percentage points (.282 to .082). Westmont tallied nine blocks over the three sets. Westmont will continue play in the Biola Summer Slam against Montana Tech (2-0) and No. 11 College of Idaho on Friday.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >