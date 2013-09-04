171 Drivers Arrested During County’s Anti-DUI Campaign

The 2013 summer/Labor Day DUI mobilization crackdown on drinking drivers has ended and resulted in a significant number of DUI arrests from the sobriety checkpoints, special saturation patrols and routine patrols in the Santa Barbara County during the summer AVOID DUI Campaign for the past 18 days.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16 through midnight Monday, officers representing 12 county law enforcement agencies have arrested 171 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In 2012, 164 DUI arrests occurred during the same time period. Tragically, there were three deaths attributed to DUI drivers in our county! Last year there were no DUI deaths in our county during this same time. (**NOTE: These numbers are only provisional with same agencies yet to report**)

These numbers are in comparison to last years’ totals during the holiday period. Law enforcement officials will be conducting more AVOID anti DUI efforts throughout the county and region again during Halloween and Thanksgiving holidays before planning for the December Winter Campaign periods.

Police, Sheriff and the CHP encourage all motorists to help make your community safer: Report Drunk Drivers – Call 911! Anytime you encounter a dangerous impaired driver.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Kevin Huddle is a sergeant for the Goleta Police Department.