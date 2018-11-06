Tuesday, November 6 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

17-Year-Old Faces Murder, Attempted Murder Charges for Santa Maria Shootings

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 6, 2018 | 3:32 p.m.

Three felony charges have been filed against a 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the shootings of three people, one of whom died, last weekend in Santa Maria.

The defendant, identified as Augustin F. due to his age, was arrested during the weekend after police investigated three shootings in the Westgate neighborhood.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, Santa Maria police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane where they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Shortly after midnight Saturday, police officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1900 block of South Ybarra Avenue where they found two more shooting victims. 

Salomon Morales Robles, 37, of Santa Maria, died due to his injuries from the West Bethel Lane shooting and the other two victims, whose names weren’t released, were expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Augustin F. has been charged with murder and a special circumstance alleging the shooting occurred to further the activities of a criminal street gang, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

He also faces two counts of attempted murder for the other shooting, along with special allegations including personal use and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, personally inflicting great bodily injury, and that the crime occurred for the benefit of a gang.

Due to the defendant’s age, this case will be handled in the Santa Maria Juvenile Court, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

