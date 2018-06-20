Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:15 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Get Warmed Up for 17th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer

Fund-raising goal is $75,000 for 5K, 10K, 15K walk/run along Santa Barbara's waterfront

Walk/run participants can register either individually or as a team. (Cancer Center of Santa Barbara)
By Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic | February 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Join Barbara Ireland, her family and hundreds of other champions of the fight against breast cancer at the 17th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

The Barbara Ireland Walk and Run offers three course options — a 5K, 10K and 15K, all along Santa Barbara’s beautiful waterfront. Help us reach our goal of $75,000 for breast cancer research and programs in Santa Barbara.

Participants can register either individually or as a team. The team that raises the most money will have its name engraved on the Barbara Ireland trophy. All participants are invited to relax afterward the run/walk in the post-event spa zone, featuring massages, manicures and more.

Registration is open now at www.ccsb.org/irelandwalk2017. Registration fee is $50 for adults through Feb. 28, and $60 from March 1–11. The cost for children 12 and under is $20. Participants who raise $100 or more will have their registration fees waived.

All of the funds raised from event registration fees and pledges benefit local breast cancer research and programs at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

The programs include research, which makes cancer fighting agents available in our community; genetic counseling, which provides patients with a chance to determine their cancer genetic risk and possibly have their treatment modified as a result; and navigation, offering patients a consistent care coordinator during their experience with breast cancer.

The Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer begins rain or shine at 8:30 a.m. on March 11, at Chase Palm Park. For more information, contact Stephanie Carlyle, 898-2116, or visit www.ccsb.org/irelandwalk2017.

Special thanks to sponsors: Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Change a Life Foundation, Brighton Collectibles, Santa Barbara Independent, Noozhawk, Fitness with Rachel, The Good Cup, Music with Bonnie, Raw Revolution, The Berry Man, Inc., Water Store.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic and the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara work in partnership to deliver exceptional cancer care to everyone in Santa Barbara County regardless of means.

Their combined mission is to provide a comprehensive diagnostic, treatment, prevention and research program that allows cancer patients to receive the highest level of care without having to leave Santa Barbara.

To learn more, visit the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, www.ccsb.org or the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, www.cfsb.org.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.

 

