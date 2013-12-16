Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Announces Winners of Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights Contest

By Dennis Smitherman for the City of Santa Maria | December 16, 2013 | 3:54 p.m.

The 17th Annual Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decoration contest was a successful event that resulted in a total of 31 nominations.

This unique leisure program captured the essence of the community’s holiday spirit and encouraged friendly competition to beautify neighborhoods during this joyful time of year.

Santa Maria recreation and parks commissioners conducted the official judging of this contest last Thursday. Award recognition will be provided for the following category award winners at Tuesday's City Council meeting:

Best Decorated Residence

» Southeast Quadrant — John and Kim Sabedra (2859 Stardust Drive)
» Southwest Quadrant — Mary and Reyver Llarena (834 Della Drive)
» Northeast Quadrant — Tom and Linda Emery (202 N. Palisade Drive)
» Northwest Quadrant — Jerry and Sylvia Meisenzahl (209 Sycamore St.)

Best of Show

» Robert and Glynda Dias (670 E. Newlove Drive)

Spirit of Santa Maria

» Earl and Donna Thacker (1749 N. Vine St.)

Best Animation

» Enriquez Family (519 N. Brian St.)

Best Craftsmanship

» A Little Something Flowers — William Tomasini (205 N. Broadway)

Best Neighborhood Block

» 409 W. Orange #A, B & C

There are also 14 Award of Excellence Winners.

A tour map will be available on Facebook by clicking here, on the city website by clicking here as well as the many sponsors’ websites.

This annual contest is presented by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission. This year’s sponsors include KCOY CBS 12 and KKFX FOX 11, the Santa Maria Sun, the Santa Maria Times and El Dorado Broadcasters.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.

 

