Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival Serves Up Fish and Fun

17th annual maritime celebration nets serious seafood lovers as well as curious tourists

Lobster

Patti Werner of Santa Barbara Seafood shows off a nine-pound lobster caught off Santa Rosa Island. Her catch of the day was a hit at Saturday’s 17th annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Lobster

Fresh lobster pool their claws at the 17th annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Seafood lovers converged on the Santa Barbara Harbor on Saturday for the 17th annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Sea urchin

Fresh sea urchin at the 17th annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 13, 2018 | 5:30 p.m.

Seafood lovers gathered at the Santa Barbara Harbor to celebrate the 17th annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday.

The day-long event offering fresh, regional seafood, live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities and vessel tours was presented by the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara Inc. and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants’ Association, along with a small armada of community partners.

The gathering coincides with the opening of lobster season.

“Lobster season just started about four days ago,” said Patti Werner, a vendor with Santa Barbara Seafood.

Werner held a freshly caught lobster harvested off Santa Rosa Island, and a swarm of spectators huddled around her to take pictures of the nine-pound marine crustacean.

The festival’s backdrop is a working harbor where more than 100 fishermen catch millions of pounds of seafood annually, adding $30 million to the local economy, said Dominique Samario, a public information officer with the Waterfront Department.

The seven-hour event featured a variety of sustainably harvested, high-quality seafood.

Residents had the opportunity to meet with the fishermen, and select lobster, crab, and sea urchin and have them prepared on the spot. Specialty food booths also served fish tacos, seafood paella, oysters, mussels, barbecue albacore, crab and clam chowder.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

