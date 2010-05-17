1,800-Acre Fire Near New Cuyama Now 85% Contained, Officials Say

A 2-day-old brush fire burning north of Highway 166 west of New Cuyama is now 85 percent contained at 1,800 acres, authorities said Sunday night. Full containment is expected Monday.

The Cotton Fire is burning in heavy brush on Bureau of Land Management land, moving toward Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County. There have been no injuries in the blaze and no structures are threatened.

More than 250 firefighters are battling the blaze, which was reported about 9:15 a.m. Saturday near Highway 166, north of Cottonwood Canyon Road, about 10 miles northwest of New Cuyama. The cause of the fire is under investigation but early reports indicated it was ignited by a vehicle malfunction.

The fire is north of the burn area from last summer’s La Brea Fire, which scorched 90,000 acres.

Highway 166 remains open through the area.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.