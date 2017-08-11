181 La Vista Grande, Santa Barbara 93103

Original-owner home designed in 1953 by local architect Robert Ingle Hoyt. Classic California ranch with ocean, island, city, mountain and harbor views, on a more than 14,000-square-foot lot. Vaulted and open beamed ceilings in the living, dining, family room and bedrooms. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, den and family room. Sliding doors from the living and family rooms lead to a large view deck with in-ground pool. Hardwood floors throughout. Brick barbcue in the dining room. Kitchen with built-ins, breakfast room, large pantry and slider to another deck. Citrus trees. Two-car garage. Peaceful Zen gardens with waterfall and pond off the master bedroom. Occupied by the same owners for 64 years. Shown by appointment only.
List Price: $1,595,000
