185 San Ysidro Road, Montecito 93108

A country French home on a magical wooded parcel. A traditional floor plan that consists of four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, and a downstairs office that could easily be used as a fifth bedroom with the addition of a closet. The home boasts very spacious rooms throughout. The large family room and the breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen both have French doors that open to the exterior. The rear yard features a wonderful gazebo, flagstone patio and lots of mature native oaks. This is a well-built home in the Hedgerow of Montecito, and is located close to schools, shopping, Miramar Beach, and both the Upper and Lower Villages. A well-maintained home that has a newer roof, three-car garage, and is nestled within a wonderful canopy of native oaks.
Click here for more information about this property.
Ron Dickman, GRI
805.689.3135
[email protected]
DRE License #00895030