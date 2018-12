185 San Ysidro Road, Montecito 93108

A country French home on a magical wooded parcel. A traditional floor plan that consists of four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, and a downstairs office that could easily be used as a fifth bedroom with the addition of a closet. The home boasts very spacious rooms throughout. The large family room and the breakfast area adjacent to the kitchen both have French doors that open to the exterior. The rear yard features a wonderful gazebo, flagstone patio and lots of mature native oaks. This is a well-built home in the Hedgerow of Montecito, and is located close to schools, shopping, Miramar Beach, and both the Upper and Lower Villages. A well-maintained home that has a newer roof, three-car garage, and is nestled within a wonderful canopy of native oaks.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >