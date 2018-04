18 W. Victoria St., No. 104, Santa Barbara 93101

Elegant ground floor, one-bedroom, 1½-bath luxury condo located just a half-block off State Street in the prestigious Alma Del Pueblo complex. Recently updated with newer finishes, this unit boasts an open architectural design in the heart of the Arts & Theater District. Built in 2014, this unit has been lightly used and features one of the larger floor plans in the development. Radiant heated floors and A/C in the master bedroom! Alma del Pueblo is located next to the Public Market, Arlington Theatre, and the best local restaurants and shopping that Santa Barbara has to offer.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

