18 W. Victoria St., No. 104, Santa Barbara 93101

Elegant ground floor, one-bedroom, 1½-bath luxury condo located just a half-block off State Street in the prestigious Alma Del Pueblo complex. Recently updated with newer finishes, this unit boasts an open architectural design in the heart of the Arts & Theater District. Built in 2014, this unit has been lightly used and features one of the larger floor plans in the development. Radiant heated floors and A/C in the master bedroom! Alma del Pueblo is located next to the Public Market, Arlington Theatre, and the best local restaurants and shopping that Santa Barbara has to offer.
List Price: $1,400,000
