18 W Victoria Street 310, Santa Barbara 93101

Easy living in the Theater district of historic downtown Santa Barbara. Exclusive gated complex with concierge services. This luxury condo offers a sumptuous master bedroom suite with a private balcony, Large walk-in closet, bamboo floors throughout, Cesar stone counters, Wolf range, and European style cabinets. The spacious living room and dining area with French doors opening to a fabulous patio that offers glorious mountain and city views. private garage and additional locked storage room.
