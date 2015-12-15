18-Wheeler Hauling Berries Destroyed By Fire at Pappy’s Restaurant in Santa Maria

Advice

The trailer of an 18-wheeler semi parked at Pappy's Restaurant in Santa Maria was totally destroyed after a fire started in the cooler section early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver noticed the fire and was able to disconnect the trailer from the semi tractor unit, moving it away with minor damage, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

There were no injuries reported but the trailer and its load — about half full of berries — were destroyed, Zaniboni said.

County Fire engines and the Santa Maria City Fire Department responded to the scene at the 1200 block of Betteravia Road around 2:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown though the driver mentioned having work done on the cooler section a few weeks ago, Zaniboni added.

