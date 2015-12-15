Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:19 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

18-Wheeler Hauling Berries Destroyed By Fire at Pappy’s Restaurant in Santa Maria

A semi trailer and its load of berries was totally destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in the Pappy’s Restaurant parking lot in Santa Maria. The cause is unknown.
A semi trailer and its load of berries was totally destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in the Pappy’s Restaurant parking lot in Santa Maria. The cause is unknown.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 15, 2015 | 8:43 a.m.

The trailer of an 18-wheeler semi parked at Pappy's Restaurant in Santa Maria was totally destroyed after a fire started in the cooler section early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

The driver noticed the fire and was able to disconnect the trailer from the semi tractor unit, moving it away with minor damage, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

There were no injuries reported but the trailer and its load — about half full of berries — were destroyed, Zaniboni said. 

County Fire engines and the Santa Maria City Fire Department responded to the scene at the 1200 block of Betteravia Road around 2:20 a.m. 

The cause of the fire is unknown though the driver mentioned having work done on the cooler section a few weeks ago, Zaniboni added. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 