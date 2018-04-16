1908 Boundary Drive, Montecito 93108

Birnam Wood has never been better! Remodeled and expanded in 2014, this stunning, two-story, ocean and mountain view Wallace Neff estate has been reimagined for today’s lifestyle.
A lofty two-story living room, full of rich details and bathed in southern light, opens to a large entertaining terrace and looks to the sea. The epicurean kitchen is awash in white marble and gray limestone, and is anchored by a gorgeous stainless-steel and polished brass La Cornue range. Luxe, chic and sophisticated, the entire second level of the home is dedicated to the spacious, oceanview master suite with dual bathrooms and closets. Overlooking the pool, a large studio with half-bathroom and walking closet is ideal for meetings or movies. Meander to the Birnam Wood clubhouse for dinner or meet friends for a round of golf. The Birnam lifestyle is more chic than ever!
List Price: $8,695,000
Riskin Partners
805.565.8600
[email protected]
