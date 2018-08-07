19-year-old Assaulted by Group of Men at Isla Vista Party

A 19-year-old man attending a party in Isla Vista over the weekend was assaulted by a group of men, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The attack occured about 12:15 a.m. Sunday on the 6600 block of Pasado Road.

The victim is a Santa Barbara City College student who told authorities that he was attempting to start a conversation with an individual at the party.

According the Lt. Kevin Huddle, the victim sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. Authorities said the suspects were described as "Hispanic males," ranging in age from late teens to early 20s.

The Sheriff’s Department is requesting anyone who has information about the incident to call 805.683.2724.

It's the second Isla Vista attack in recent days, authorities said.

Deputies are investigating an assault and possible hate crime on July 28 against two men at Estero Park in Isla Vista.

A group of six to 10 male juveniles, also described as Hispanic, attacked the two men at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victims — ages 21 and 22 — told authorities that they were assaulted in the park by the juveniles, and that at least one of the youths used a dark-colored baton to hit them.

The 21-year-old, a UCSB student, suffered a broken jaw and a large cut on his scalp. The other victim received a cut lip, welts across his back and an injured shoulder.

"At this time, there is no evidence that these attacks are related," Huddle said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.