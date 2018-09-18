Tuesday, September 18 , 2018, 10:45 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

19-Year-Old Confesses to Multiple Robberies at Santa Barbara Businesses

By Anthony Wagner for the Santa Barbara Police Department | September 18, 2018 | 8:47 a.m.
mugshot Click to view larger
Brent Thomas Lingiardi (SBPD photo)

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara Police Department arrested serial-robbery suspect Brent Thomas Lingiardi, age 19. 

He was taken into custody without incident, ending a 20-month long crime spree.

During questioning by detectives, Lingiardi, confessed to seven robberies detailing intricate facts about the case that only the suspect would know. A subsequent search warrant executed at his residence collected evidence that bolstered Lingiardi’s admission.

Lingiardi, a Santa Barbara resident, targeted hometown businesses as far back as February of 2017, robbing them of cash and merchandise.

Last year, he robbed the Five Points Blenders in the Grass twice, as wells as the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf at State and De La Vina and the Chevron on Coast Village Road. Earlier this year, he was thwarted while attempting to rob the Five Points CVS.

On Sept. 10 at approximately 11 p.m., a lone male suspect now identified as Lingiardi robbed the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf for a second time. Lingiardi entered the business carrying a bat and disguising his face. He went directly to the back office and fled on foot with the entire cash drawer.

On Sept. 11 at approximately 10 p.m., Santa Barbara police responded to a call of a robbery that had just occurred at Blenders in the Grass on the Mesa. The suspect, also identified as Lingiardi, wielded a bat and was wearing a mask and black coveralls.

Lingiardi is currently in Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of seven felony counts of robbery.

person in mask Click to view larger
The suspect in a Sept. 11 robbery at Blenders in the Grass in Santa Barbara wears a mask and holds a bat, according to security footage released by police. (SBPD photo)

Police request anyone with additional information about Lingiardi and his activities to call Santa Barbara Police Detective Douglas Klug at 805.897.2346 or [email protected]

Anthony Wagner is a public information officer for the SBPD.

 

