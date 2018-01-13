Morgan Corey Is Identified as 19th Person Who Died in Montecito Flooding

A 19th person was found dead Saturday in the aftermath of the deadly flooding that struck Montecito last week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The body of Morgan Christine Corey, 25, was found at about 9 a.m. buried in mud and debris east of Olive Mill Road, according to Sheriff Bill Brown.

Corey's 12-year-old sister, Sawyer Corey, was identifed previously as among those who perished in the incident.

On Thursday and Friday, sheriff’s officials released the names of 18 other people who died when flash floods ripped through Montecito early Tuesday, caused by heavy downpours over denuded mountains and hillsides in the Thomas Fire burn area.

Five people remained missing Saturday morning, according to Incident Command.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.