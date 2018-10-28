1-1 Draw at Cal Poly, Long Beach St. Win Knocks UCSB Women Out of First

Soccer

The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos women's soccer team (12-6-1, 5-2-1 Big West) ended their regular season slate with a double overtime draw against fierce rival Cal Poly (2-12-5, 2-4-2 Big West) on Sunday afternoon at the Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Freshman midfielder Hannah Wendelken scored her first career goal to put the Gauchos up 1-0 in the 46th minute.

The lead was short-lived as Cal Poly forward Mackenzie George scored three minutes later to level the scoreline.

Entering the day, the Gauchos needed either a win or a combination of a draw and a Long Beach State loss to win their first Big West regular season title since 2015. The Gauchos got a point out of their draw but Long Beach went on to defeat Cal State Northrdige 3-1 to leapfrog UCSB in the table and claim the regular season crown.

The Gauchos will travel to Anteater Stadium in Irvine for their Big West Tournament semifinal match against UC Irvine on Thursday, with kickoff set for approximately 7:30 p.m. The game will be livestreamed on WatchESPN.