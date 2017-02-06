1 Dead, 1 Critically Hurt in Suspected DUI Rollover Crash in Orcutt

Two others escape serious injury in single-vehicle accident on Highway 135; driver arrested

A Santa Maria woman was killed and another was critically injured early Monday in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 135 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The rollover accident involving a 2016 Lexus occurred at about 1:40 a.m. on northbound Highway 135 near Lakeview Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was traveling at high speed when it veered off the roadway, crashed through a fence, struck a concrete bench, and overturned onto Orcutt Road, the CHP said..

Leann Stauffer, 37, of Santa Maria, was declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Tricia Jensen, 37, of Santa Maria suffered major head trauma, and was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on her condition were not available.

The driver of the vehicle, Cameron Oliver, 25, of Santa Maria, sustained minor injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, the CHP said.

Oliver, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was arrested, according to the CHP.

Another passenger, Brian Freeborn, 38, of Santa Maria, sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found a heavily damaged vehicle that had taken down a utility pole, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The vehicle appeared to have rolled several times, Zaniboni said.

Oliver and Freeborn were able to get out of the vehicle on their own, , the CHP said, but Stauffer and Jensen, who were both in the back seat, were trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

