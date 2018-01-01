Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 4:11 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

1 Man Dead, 1 Wounded in New Year’s Day Shooting in Downtown Santa Barbara

Police responding to early morning disturbance at residence on 1300 block of De la Vina Street find 1 victim in street, another standing around the corner

Santa Barbara police officers stand watch Monday morning at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 1300 block of De la Vina Street, between Sola and Victoria streets. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | updated 9:10 p.m. | January 1, 2018 | 7:30 a.m.

One man was killed and another was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries early New Year’s Day in a shooting in downtown Santa Barbara, according to Santa Barbara police.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday to what originally was reported as a disturbance at a residence on the 200 block of West Victoria Street, Sgt. Riley Harwood told Noozhawk.

En route, they were advised that there had been an assault with a deadly weapon, with gunshots heard, he said.

Harwood said one male victim was found dead at the scene on the 1300 block of De la Vina Street, just north of Victoria Street.

A second victim, who was found standing in the 200 block of West Victoria, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“We are still chasing down a lot of leads, some of which may bear fruit and some of which may not,” Lt. Ed Olson said Monday night.

It appears the incident started at a nearby New Year’s Eve party, and police were working Monday to find and interview people who were at the gathering, Olson said.

An argument broke out, and then the shooting occurred, he said.

“We’re not sure what the relationship is between victims and suspects in this case, but again, there must have been some core familiarity with the people throwing the party,” Olson said.

Police have two “subjects of interest” they’re trying to find, Olson said Monday night, adding that detectives have been on the scene and working the case since 3:30 a.m. 

Olson said the shooting appears to be a "random act" and the suspects and victims are local.

Authorities have not released the name of the man killed in the shooting, and Olson said the other victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries, was interviewed by police. The injured man was being treated at Cottage Hospital.

Names of the victims were not released, but both appeared to be in their early 20s, Harwood said.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau personnel responded to the scene at midday Monday, police spokesman Anthony Wagner said.

Wagner told Noozhawk the injured man had life-threatening injuries, but Olson later said they were non-life-threatening.  

The early morning shooting was the second violent incident in Santa Barbara in less than 10 hours.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, a woman was stabbed repeatedly during an altercation at Leadbetter Beach near Shoreline Beach Café, at 801 Shoreline Drive.

The woman was taken to Cottage Hospital for medical treatment, but no further details have been released. The altercation and stabbing are under investigation.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

