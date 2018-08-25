1 Dead, 2 Injured in Rollover Crash on Highway 246 West of Buellton

One person was killed and two others were injured Friday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 246 west of Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. when a Honda Civic was eastbound on the 7600 block of Highway 246, the CHP said.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted into the dirt center median, then overturned several times, the CHP said.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Dan Davis, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the CHP said. His age and hometown were not available.

The driver, Sheri Ann Craig, 51, of Port Hueneme, sustained minor injuries, as did another passenger, George Martinez, 59, of Oxnard.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

