1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Late-Night Shootings in Santa Maria

One person was killed and two others were wounded in shootings late Friday night in Santa Maria.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane, where they found Salomon Morales-Robles, who was unresponsive and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Morales-Robles was declared dead at the scene.

About 30 minutes later, officers received a call of a disturbance on the 1900 block of South Ybarra Avenue, where they found two victims who also had been shot.

Both were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for their injuries and were expected to survive.

Their names and details on their conditions were not released.

The investigation led to three male juveniles being detained. One subsequently was arrested on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, firing a handgun causing death and a gang enhancement, police said.

His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

The investigation into the shooting was continuing, and anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Santa Mari Police Detective Bureau at 805.928.3781 x 2278 or the tip line at 805.928.3781 x 2677.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.