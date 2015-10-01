Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:23 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Woman Suffers Fatal Injuries After Foothill Road Collision Near Santa Barbara

Driver traveling eastbound drifted into opposite lane of traffic and then crashed into a wooden fence, palm tree and two parked cars

A woman died of her injuries after crashing into a fence and parked cars at a Foothill Road residence Thursday night.
A woman died of her injuries after crashing into a fence and parked cars at a Foothill Road residence Thursday night.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 10:35 a.m. | October 1, 2015 | 9:42 p.m.

A woman suffered fatal injuries after crashing into a wooden fence, palm tree and two unoccupied parked cars on the 4000 block of Foothill Road near Santa Barbara Thursday night, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene across the street from La Colina Junior High School around 7:50 p.m. and found a vehicle on its side in the reporting party’s front yard, according to the CHP.

A 54-year-old Santa Barbara resident was driving eastbound on Foothill Road/Highway 192 and “for an unknown reason, the driver allowed her vehicle to travel north and cross the solid double yellow line,” CHP Officer Jon Brown said. 

The Toyota RAV4 then collided with a wooden fence and continued into the property, hitting a palm tree and two unoccupied, parked vehicles. 

The unidentified woman was fatally injured as a result of these collisions, Brown said. The incident is being investigated by the CHP. 

County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the driver appeared to suffer a medical emergency before the collision, which could have caused it.  

 

The woman was extricated from the vehicle by responding firefighters and appeared to be in cardiac arrest, Zaniboni said.

She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital but died of her injuries. 

One engine from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance also responded to the scene. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 