Woman Suffers Fatal Injuries After Foothill Road Collision Near Santa Barbara

Driver traveling eastbound drifted into opposite lane of traffic and then crashed into a wooden fence, palm tree and two parked cars

A woman suffered fatal injuries after crashing into a wooden fence, palm tree and two unoccupied parked cars on the 4000 block of Foothill Road near Santa Barbara Thursday night, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene across the street from La Colina Junior High School around 7:50 p.m. and found a vehicle on its side in the reporting party’s front yard, according to the CHP.

A 54-year-old Santa Barbara resident was driving eastbound on Foothill Road/Highway 192 and “for an unknown reason, the driver allowed her vehicle to travel north and cross the solid double yellow line,” CHP Officer Jon Brown said.

The Toyota RAV4 then collided with a wooden fence and continued into the property, hitting a palm tree and two unoccupied, parked vehicles.

The unidentified woman was fatally injured as a result of these collisions, Brown said. The incident is being investigated by the CHP.

County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the driver appeared to suffer a medical emergency before the collision, which could have caused it.

The woman was extricated from the vehicle by responding firefighters and appeared to be in cardiac arrest, Zaniboni said.

She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital but died of her injuries.

One engine from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance also responded to the scene.

