1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Collision on Patterson Avenue Overpass in Goleta

One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Patterson Avenue overpass in Goleta on Sunday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County firefighters and the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident at 9:14 a.m. and found three vehicles involved and one minor injury.

An elderly patient had a leg injury, according to CHP incident information reports.

That person was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital, fire Capt. David Zaniboni said.

He said the roadway was partially blocked off with slow traffic afterward, but the CHP was working to have vehicles removed.

No further details were available.

