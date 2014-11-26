1 Injured in State Street Rollover Accident in Santa Barbara

An elderly driver gets pinned inside his pickup truck after the vehicle is T-boned and then flips

The driver of a pickup truck suffered minor injuries after a vehicle rollover accident Wednesday afternoon on Upper State Street in Santa Barbara.

At about 12:40 p.m., the truck was driving southbound on State Street and made a left turn into the lot for the Automobile Club of Southern California on the 3700 block, Santa Barbara City Fire Battalion Chief Mike DePonce said.

Another vehicle headed northbound on State Street T-boned the truck, flipping it up on its driver’s side.

The truck’s driver, an elderly man, was pinned in since he was on the bottom side of the truck, DePonce said.

“Firefighters had to extricate him by cutting the roof off the truck, peeling the roof back and then were able to get access to the patient.”

The process took about 25 minutes and both directions of State Street were blocked off, with Santa Barbara police officers routing traffic through the Chick-fil-A parking lot.

The man had minor injuries but will go to a local hospital for further examination to make sure there are no internal injuries, DePonce said.

The driver of the other vehicle was “shaken up” but appeared uninjured.

Police are investigating the accident and taking eyewitness accounts. The northbound lanes of State Street at the 3700 block were still closed as of 1:30 p.m., waiting for the truck to be removed from the scene.

