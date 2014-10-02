1 Killed, 2 Injured in Highway 33 Motorcycle Wreck

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured Thursday in an accident involving two motorcycles on Highway 33 in the Ventucopa area, near the remote northeast corner of Santa Barbara County.

The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on Highway 33, 12 miles south of Highway 166, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The area is in Ventura County, but Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel responded to the scene from their station in New Cuyama.

The crash occurred in a rural area where it’s difficult to communicate, even by radio, so it’s unclear exactly what happened, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

One person died at the scene, and another was transported to a local hospital by CalStar helicopter.

A third patient with moderate injuries was transported to a hospital by ground ambulance, Sadecki said.

