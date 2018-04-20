1 Killed, 3 Critically Injured In Highway 1 Crash South of Lompoc

Head-on Collision Occurred just before 6 a.m., about 5 miles west of Highway 101

One person was killed and three others were critically injured Friday in a head-on collision involving a stolen vehicle on Highway 1 south of Lompoc, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 6 a.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, CHP, AMR and CalStar were dispatched to the scene on Highway 1, five miles west of Highway 101, said fire Capt. David Zaniboni.

The impact of the crash involving two sedans sent a 2004 Ford Taurus 50 feet off the roadway, while the second vehicle remained on Highway 1.

One person, a 35-year-old man from Carpinteria, in the 1999 Honda Civic on Highway 1 was declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The driver of the Honda reportedly allowed the vehicle to cross the double yellow lines where it slammed head on into the Ford Taurus, whose driver could not avoid the crash, the CHP said.

The second vehicle was driven by a 33-year-old Lompoc man and had two passengers, a 65-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, both also from Lompoc.

All three people in the vehicle off the roadway required extensive extrication to be freed from the wreckage, Zaniboni added.

Two of the injured had major injuries and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital while the third person was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries..

CHP officers based in Buellton were investigating the cause of the crash and had not released the names of the four people involved.

"Although the investigation is ongoing, it was determined the Honda Civic P-1 (Party 1) was driving at the time of the collision was a confirmed stolen vehicle from the Santa Barbara area and drugs and/or alcohol are suspected to be a contributing factor in this collision," the CHP said.

Highway 1 was closed for time between Highway 101 and Lompoc. The roadway was partially reopened at about 8:20 a.m.

