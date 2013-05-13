1 Killed When Pickup Pulling Boat Drives Off Nipomo Overpass
By Julia Hickey, San Luis Obispo Tribune | May 13, 2013 | 3:05 a.m.
A fatal traffic accident occurred in Nipomo early Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol traffic incident logs.
Around 7:30 a.m., a pickup truck towing a boat went off an overpass on southbound Highway 101 at Willow Road, according to the CHP.
There is one confirmed death, but no name or other details about the accident were released Sunday evening. A CHP dispatcher confirmed that the incident is under investigation.
Check back with The Tribune for more details.
— Julia Hickey is a newsroom assistant at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. This story is republished with permission.
