1 Man Dead, Another Arrested After Alleged Altercation in New Cuyama

A man is dead and another has been arrested for suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after an altercation in New Cuyama on Tuesday night, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 11:16 p.m. to the 5000 block of Highway 166 after a report of a person down on the side of the roadway, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The victim, Travis John Studer, 41, of New Cuyama, was determined to be dead and deputies determined the scene appeared to be suspicious.

“After further investigation, it was determined that the victim had likely been struck by a vehicle, after an apparent altercation that likely took place on the property,” sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Huddle said Wednesday.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the small community at the northeastern corner of the county to assist.

The investigation led to the identification of a possible suspect, and Doug Allen Lewis, 33, of New Cuyuma, was interviewed and arrested, Huddle said.

Lewis was later transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, with bail set at $50,000.

