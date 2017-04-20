1 Person Hospitalized After Highway 246 Crash West of Buellton

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night following a rollover accident on Highway 246 west of Buellton.

The crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on eastbound Highway 246 at Campbell Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle ended up off the roadway, and the patient had to be extricated from the wreckage, according to emergency radio traffic.

The patient sustained minor injuries and was taken by AMR ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Additional details were not available Thursday night.

