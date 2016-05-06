Calstar Helicopter Transports 1 Patient to Hospital After Gaviota Coast Rollover Collision

One person was transported to a local hospital by Calstar helicopter after a rollover collision Friday afternoon on Hollister Ranch Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A delivery truck overturned and a man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate to severe injuries, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The fire department responded to a single-vehicle rollover at 12:51 p.m. on the 100 block of Hollister Ranch Road, which is on the Gaviota Coast west of Highway 101.

There were no other injuries, Zaniboni said. The patient was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, according to emergency radio traffic.

The California Highway Patrol, American Medical Response and Calstar also responded to the scene.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the accident.

