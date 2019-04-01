2 Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting at Ventura County Government Center Parking Lot

Two people, including a police officer, were injured and taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting at the Ventura County Government Center parking lot in Ventura Monday morning, authorities said.

A 37-year-old Ventura resident who was shot by police was in surgery Monday afternoon for critical injuries, authorities said.

A Ventura police sergeant was treated for minor injuries at Ventura County Medical Center.

According to the Ventura Police Department, the shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. following a traffic stop in parking lot C of the government center. The Ventura man, who was eventually shot, was the driver.

"There was an altercation between the officer and a 37-year-old man and an officer-involved shooting happened," said Sgt. Marta Bugarin, of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Cmdr. Tom Higgins, of Ventura police, said the traffic stop was not a routine stop involving a vehicle violation. Instead, the vehicle driven by the Ventura man was related to a call earlier in the day and police were looking for it, Higgins said.

The sheriff's department is leading the investigation although Ventura police will also conduct an internal investigation, Bugarin said.

Bugarin said she believes the Ventura man was shot at least once, but she did not have other information.

“We’re still trying to sort out those details,” she said.

Bugarin did not say whether the Ventura man was armed.

For most of the morning and by midday, officials from Ventura police and sheriff's office were at parking lot C, which was sectioned off with yellow and red crime tape.

Ventura City Fire officials said one fire engine and an ambulance responded to the scene. Squad cars with flashing lights and K-9 units were seen in the parking lot.

Authorities are not looking for other suspects in the incident.

Ventura County Star staff reporter Tom Kisken contributed to this report.

