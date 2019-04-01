Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, April 1 , 2019, 2:47 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

2 Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting at Ventura County Government Center Parking Lot

Ventura police sergeant, Ventura man injured in officer-involved shooting following a traffic stop, authorities said

By Wendy Leung for The Ventura County Star | updated logo 2:30 p.m. | April 1, 2019 | 12:49 p.m.

Two people, including a police officer, were injured and taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting at the Ventura County Government Center parking lot in Ventura Monday morning, authorities said.

A 37-year-old Ventura resident who was shot by police was in surgery Monday afternoon for critical injuries, authorities said. 

A Ventura police sergeant was treated for minor injuries at Ventura County Medical Center.

According to the Ventura Police Department, the shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. following a traffic stop in parking lot C of the government center. The Ventura man, who was eventually shot, was the driver.

"There was an altercation between the officer and a 37-year-old man and an officer-involved shooting happened," said Sgt. Marta Bugarin, of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Cmdr. Tom Higgins, of Ventura police, said the traffic stop was not a routine stop involving a vehicle violation. Instead, the vehicle driven by the Ventura man was related to a call earlier in the day and police were looking for it, Higgins said. 

The sheriff's department is leading the investigation although Ventura police will also conduct an internal investigation, Bugarin said.

Ventura County government parking lot shooting scene Click to view larger
An area of the Ventura County Government Center parking lot was closed off Monday morning for an investigation of an officer-involved shooting. (Tom Kisken / Ventura County Star photo)

Bugarin said she believes the Ventura man was shot at least once, but she did not have other information.

“We’re still trying to sort out those details,” she said.

Bugarin did not say whether the Ventura man was armed.

For most of the morning and by midday, officials from Ventura police and sheriff's office were at parking lot C, which was sectioned off with yellow and red crime tape.

Ventura City Fire officials said one fire engine and an ambulance responded to the scene. Squad cars with flashing lights and K-9 units were seen in the parking lot.

Authorities are not looking for other suspects in the incident.

Ventura County Star staff reporter Tom Kisken contributed to this report.

[Click here to read more stories from the Ventura County Star.]

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 